How You Can Up Your Marketing Game In 2015

Although marketing technology is evolving at breakneck speed, the ability for some marketers to shift from tactical order taker to strategic market maker continues to move at a snail’s pace. This painful reality surfaced recently while I attended a marketing conference.

A trainer had just finished sharing the merits of developing a written marketing operations plan. When the speaker opened up the floor for audience questions, a frustrated marketer asked, “This plans looks interesting in theory–but how do we get our leadership to actually listen to us?” The room fell silent.

While many marketing leaders don the latest predictive analytics, lead scoring, and customer relationship management magic wands, they can barely get their foot in the door of the C-suite. Instead, they are relegated to fulfilling time-sensitive requests to deliver better content, leads, and events.

How do you know whether you are an order taker or a market maker? First, explore whether your peers perceive you as a market maker. Try this exercise. Create a time log and track how you spend your time over an entire week. Work-related activities fall into one of three categories:

Fixing yesterday’s chronic issues and problems

Addressing requests in today’s meetings and inbox

Creating and inventing the future

Once you have tallied a week’s worth of activity, calculate what percentage of your time is spent on creating and inventing the future. If you are like many marketers, you are probably spending less than 5% on that activity. You fall squarely in the order-taker marketing model.

Tracking your time is a tedious and sobering process. It’s akin to the first insufferable weigh-in on your fitness journey. But you must start somewhere and be honest about your current state.

Let me suggest one step that could shift the leadership team’s perspective of your value forever: act and think like a trend spotter.