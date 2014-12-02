Westjet Brings Its Christmas Miracle (And Santa) To A Dominican Village

Last December, Canadian airline Westjet surprised two planeloads of passengers by asking what they wanted for Christmas and then delivering on those wishes when their plane landed. Things got emotional. And the brand won stockings full of goodwill and marketing industry high fives.





Now Westjet has taken the same concept but transplanted Santa from the airport terminal to (well, a video feed of him) the middle of a Dominican Republic village. He asks all the townsfolk what they’d like to find under the tree and gets asked for everything from dolls and skateboards to an engine and a horse to help heads of households provide for their families. Then the airline’s helpful elves get to work and organize a big beach party where all is revealed. Well, save for one more surprise at the very end.



