How The Workforce Is Evolving And What Leaders Can Do To Keep Up

Today, the notion that all employees must come in to the office to do their jobs blows my mind. In a technology-driven world, employee productivity has never been higher, processes have never been more efficient, and identifying and solving customer problems 24/7 from anywhere in the world has never been easier.

But for all the benefits that technology’s blizzard of new capabilities is generating, managers everywhere face a perfect storm of workplace challenges:

Workers increasingly work remotely. Look at IBM: 40% of its employees don’t go into the office

Workers increasingly are their own bosses. By 2020, about half of non-governmental workers in the U.S. will be contract workers–not permanent, full-time employees.

Workers increasingly generate enormous value in smaller numbers. For example, when Facebook signed a $19 billion deal to buy WhatsApp, the hugely popular texting service counted 55 employees.

Behind these workplace shifts is the fact that individuals are empowered in ways never seen before. The same technology that allows a customer to compare prices, consult friends, and transact business at the frictionless speed of a smartphone app also liberates employees.

For workers and business leaders alike, the impact of these freedoms is profound. Where workers once spent their careers logging 40-hour weeks at one, two, or perhaps a half-dozen companies, today they’re always on the move, always on the clock, and always thinking about their personal “brands.” Faced with an increasingly transient workforce, business leaders must rethink how they organize, motivate and compensate their workers. Starting now.

To a certain extent, these shifts parallel ancient history. Humans were all foragers once, before the rise of agriculture split us into two basic camps: owners and workers.

Today, technology is rapidly blurring this dividing line as many workers return to a hunting-and-gathering existence. This time, however, humans are not foraging for meat and berries; we’re searching for ideas, content, and services–in essence, anything that can be monetized. And instead of eating only what the landowner lets us keep or what the manufacturer pays by the hour, foragers today directly enjoy whatever value or wealth we create. Three distinct types of foragers will dominate the workforce of the future.

The first, and the largest, category comprises “contingent workers.” These are freelancers, contractors, part-timers, and temps who forage for work from task to task, employer to employer. They tend to set their own hours and can work for multiple employers at once. Contingent workers already account for 30% of the U.S. workforce. And they create their own wealth. I still marvel at the vast numbers of people who are building careers off of services like Instagram and Facebook.