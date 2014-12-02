3-D Printed Cookie Cutters Shaped Like Your Favorite Typefaces

Christmas trees, gingerbread men, and snowflakes: this time of year, cookie cutters come in all shapes and sizes. And now, there are even cookie cutters for type nerds. Behold!: Cookie cutters that allow you to consume the alphabet in a wide assortment of classic typefaces, from Futura to Garamond.

Created by the Rotterdam based company Print Meneer, this line of cookie cutters comes in four different typefaces: Helvetica, Baskerville, Futura, and Garamond. Available as either individual letters (around $8) or as a set spelling out the name of the font (around $40), each individual cookie cutter is custom made on a 3-D printer, which also means that if you’ve got a favorite typeface that you desperately want to see as a ginger snap or a snickerdoodle, you can reach out and request it.





If you’ve ever had a particularly persnickety guest refuse your chocolate chip cookies because he or she only eats sans-serif cookies, this might be the impulse buy for you. After all, what better way to prove the immortal maxim that ‘C is for Cookie’ than to eat one in every font you can buy.

You can buy Print Meneer’s line of typeface cookie cutters here.

[h/t: Design Taxi]