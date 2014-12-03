5 Ways To Make New Employees Feel Welcome

When most employers think of onboarding new employees, they typically have a list of to do’s focused on paperwork, meeting the staff, an office tour, vision statement and other tasks.

But what is often left to last–or totally ignored–is a plan that focuses on making the employee feel welcome, appreciated, and part of the organization’s culture as soon as possible. While most organizations have thought out and mastered the technical part of bringing on new employees, few do the appreciation and welcome part very well.

An organization only has one chance to make a good first impression with the new hire, and the first few days will leave a lasting impression. Making new employees feel welcome will result in high employee loyalty and retention and will be reflected in your bottom line.

Here are five things an organization can do to make a new hire feel welcome and appreciated:

From management down, everyone directly involved with a new hire has a role in making the new person feel welcome. Everyone should be asked, “What was it like for you on your first day and week?” and “What could others have done to make you feel more comfortable, accepted, and appreciated?” Use these questions to brainstorm and come up with a detailed plan for bringing a new person into your organization.

Once the plan is developed and in writing, have everyone involved implement the plan whenever a new employee arrives. Having a written plan reminds staff of the importance of first impressions and doing a good job of onboarding. Doing this also points out that everyone has an important role to play.

One of the concerns that creates anxiety for a new employee is wondering how he will fit in. On the first day he will likely meet a lot of new people and have trouble remembering their names.