How To Navigate Friendships At Work

As children, making friends is as easy as hitting the playground at recess. But as an adult, it’s more difficult–you’re most likely out of school and busy with family, work, and outside interests. It’s only natural to make friends at work.

Whether you’re starting a job where a friend already works, or making new friends on the job, workplace friendships can be great–but they also can be fraught with danger. Beware of watercooler gossip, cliquish behavior, and hurt feelings.

Fast Company asked several business leaders for their best advice for navigating office friendships. Here’s what they said.

If you’re looking to make new friends:

From the moment you interview at a company, you should share your full self, says Maneesh K. Goyal, founder and president of Live in the Grey, an online community offering resources for blending your personal and professional lives.

“Incorporate experiences and insights you’ve learned outside of work into your answers to show that you have extracurricular passions,” Goyal says.

Once you have the job, he suggests decorating your workspace with personal touches that reflect your personality, such as family photos, or adding your favorite books to the bookshelf.