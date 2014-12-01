Things Get Magically Awkward In David Bowie’s and Bing Crosby’s Musicless Music Video

As we’ve mentioned before , “musicless music videos” put a funny and surreal spin on a dying art. Creator Mario Wienerroither strips these videos of their songs and instead inserts the sounds that might be naturally occurring during the action depicted (or unnaturally, for that matter). His latest iteration is the seasonally appropriate “Little Drummer Boy,” as recorded by Bing Crosby and David Bowie–although the video doesn’t exactly find them steeped in the Christmas spirit.





The video is taken from an old special in which Bowie pretends to be a wandering guest who pops into Crosby’s palatial estate to play a merry tune. With all the music, and even most of the prelude dubbed out, however, it just looks like two strangers not quite bonding, in the vicinity of a piano. As the pair tepidly look at sheet music, stare into the distance, or break into a hum, it feels like you could cut the tension with a toothpick. It’s an elegant way to show how weird these two individuals look in a room together. Of course, Wienerroither is not above working a fart joke into the proceedings either.

Compare this music-free version with the actual video below.