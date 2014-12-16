Cards That Transform Into Gifts Are An Antidote To The Facebook Age

Joe Fischer was in the middle of wedding season, and something was nagging at him. He had written his umpteenth heartfelt congratulations to the bride and groom and then watched his words get lost in an umpteenth pile of cards atop a table.

The former Wall Street vice president was struck by the idea that that if he could somehow merge the message as the gift, his sentiments would stand out. Finally, one night in the middle of a Mad Men television binge, the idea came to him: Create a card that transforms into a present.

The result is a handheld greeting cube, now branded as a Greetabl–the latest in a trendy slate of supercards. On Monday afternoon, Pixar director Brad Bird tweeted his delight with the “ridiculously elaborate and cool” animated card from Bird Box animation studio. Etsy, of course, offers hundreds of designs for handmade cards for when your love can only be expressed artisanally. It’s all part of a push to put cards back into the center of the celebration, at a time when it’s easier than ever to wish someone well.





“As it comes so commonplace to get 150 or 300 ‘Happy Birthday’ messages on your Facebook wall, the value of each one of those is very small,” Fischer says. “You get one card — that’s something that really stands out to you.”

And that is where Greetabl goes. Selling for $5 to $7 online, the cards are sized precisely so a gift card can fit into it diagonally. Or you can fill it with a few treasures–a truffle or diamond earrings, depending on your budget.

“It’s just 1,000 times better to experience something in real life than in the digital world. Our fondest memories didn’t take place in the digital world, neither should your best friend’s birthday,” says Fischer.

It took Fischer, 33, a year to make the 2.58-inch by 2.58-inch greeting boxes. He teamed up with graphic designer (and now cofounder) Zoë Scharf to take a run at the $6 billion greeting card market. While the greeting card world–like most dead-tree media–is facing challenges, Fischer and Scharf believe they’ve found a sweet spot in an industry that, according to industry analysts at IBISWorld, will remain flat in revenue growth as consumers turn to digital alternatives.