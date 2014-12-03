Forget The Gift Cards, Try 12 Days Of Microphilanthropy Instead

Humans are social creatures. That’s why research increasingly finds that spending money on other people makes us happier than spending it on ourselves.

Gifts are a way of strengthening social bonds. While giving shouldn’t primarily be about your own happiness, it’s not a bad side effect. People give more when they feel better about it.

How should you give? From an efficiency perspective, you want to give generously to a few places. From a happiness perspective, however, each bit of prosocial spending creates its own jolt of joy. So reserve a bit of cash for fun money.

Try out these suggestions for enjoying 12 Days of Microphilanthropy–making the world better on the cheap.

Not only does your intern get a free meal, he or she gets the gift of your advice, too. Use that hour to share anything you wish you’d known about your company and your industry when you started out.

Totally pressed for time? A quick coffee break will also work.

Choose a classroom project you’d like to support. Then, donate as little as $1 to help send kids on a field trip, stock a classroom library, or purchase scientific equipment. Give more than $50, and you’ll get handwritten letters from the kids. How awesome is that?