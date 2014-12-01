All The Wonder Of Space And Human Exploration, Packed Into A Gorgeous 4-Minute Film

The planets are literally in alignment during the opening shot of Wanderers, a fitting beginning for a film that realistically depicts our solar system and how we hope to one day explore it.

All locations in the new short film are recreations of actual places in outer space, rendered with up-close, high-def, 3-D visualizations pitched somewhere between computer animation and actual dreams. Sweden-based digital artist Erik Wernquist created the film using real NASA photos and map data interspersed with scenes built in CG that composite live action humans into the environment. Wanderers also pairs all this interstellar imagery with an epic score and an audio version of Carl Sagan’s 1994 book Pale Blue Dot–prominently featured in the recent Jason Reitman film, Men, Women, and Children–as narration. It all works together to put users in a trance, imagining what it truly might be like to visit space in the distant future.

Everything looks pristine and beautiful in Wernquist’s vision of what lies beyond our Earthly confines in the solar system. We see how a sunset looks in space, an elevator on Mars, base jumping off a space-cliff, and the creator’s best possible guess at what the floating debris inside Saturn’s rings looks like. Thanks to Wernquist’s online walk-through, we can also learn about the thought behind some of these images–like how the dense atmosphere of Saturn’s moon, Titan, would allow humans to strap on wings and fly like an eagle.





While the final shot is the least likely one in the film, a woman gazing at Saturn’s rings from a space station sans spacesuit, it is the one that should resonate most with all the armchair-wanderers watching at home. Of course, Wanderers might seem all the more likely now that we’ve successfully landed a spacecraft on a comet.

Have a look at some of the amazing stills from this film in the slides above.