Keeping Down With The Joneses: How You’re Being Manipulated To Save The Environment

The World Wildlife Fund urges us to think about the poor polar bears and penguins whose homes are swiftly melting away. Meanwhile, documentaries–from Al Gore’s classic An Inconvenient Truth to Showtime’s recent Years of Living Dangerously–warn us of impending natural disasters. Yes, environmentalists tend to go all dramatic on us in order to minimize energy use and treat the planet better. But these efforts, largely, aren’t working. A spate of new evidence suggests that fear-based approaches to environmental change are backfiring, resulting in little more than angry arguments over Thanksgiving dinner between you and your climate-change-doubting uncle.

But about a decade ago, behavioral psychologists hit on an important finding: people are actually willing to save energy when they see how much energy their neighbors are using. A groundbreaking 2004 study revealed that, contrary to popular belief, people do not care much about saving money on their electricity bill or protecting the environment; the single biggest motivator to changing our energy consumption is our desire to keep up–or, in this case, down–with the more energy-efficient Joneses.

In 2007, Dan Yates and Alex Laskey, longtime friends who met at Harvard, decided to launch a startup based on this one powerful finding. The result is Opower, a software firm that partners with energy companies to provide homeowners with energy consumption reports that include details about the norms in their neighborhood. In what has been described as the biggest behavioral psychology experiment of all time, Opower’s business involves constantly tweaking reports to see exactly what information triggers people to use less energy. So far, Opower has analyzed over 300 billion meter readings to create these reports, which has abated nearly 9 billion pounds of carbon dioxide and 5.2 billion kilowatts of energy. And as an additional perk, Opower customers have collectively saved $580 million in energy bills.

Discovering that you are different from other people can result in a powerful emotional reaction.

By now, it is undeniable that real behavioral change happens when people understand how their energy consumption fits in with other people’s uses, but Opower wants to go further and understand why this is. Why do people care more about their neighbor’s behavior than they do about saving those soon-to-be homeless polar bears? One part of the puzzle, according to Julie O’Brien, a social psychologist at Opower, is that other sustainability efforts often do not account for the fact that humans are fundamentally social beings: we act not just out of a desire to be moral, but also to be normal. In other words, even as fully grown home-owning adults, we’re still prone to giving in to peer pressure. “Discovering that you are different from other people can result in a powerful emotional reaction,” O’Brien tells me. “We’re working to understand how we can capitalize on consumers’ motivations and attitudes to impact their behavior. We believe that these ideas are integral to lasting behavioral change.”

O’Brien and the many other psychologists Opower hires are still trying to figure out exactly why we care so much about other people’s behavior. There are many unanswered questions. For instance, when people see they are using more energy than others, do they change their behavior out of guilt? Are these reports simply new, intriguing bits of information that spur people to remember to switch off the lights and turn off the A.C.? Are people just downright competitive and always, blindly striving to be the best? “We haven’t landed on the right answer yet, but we’re doing experiments like you would see at a university social psychology lab,” O’Brien explains. “We show people their home energy report then measure several different attitudes. This allows us to predict their intentions and uncover some of the mechanisms behind this impact.”

Opower wants to understand people’s motivations because changing people’s behavior is a tricky, complex business that, if done incorrectly, can have negative effects. For instance, O’Brien points to a well known experiment in which researchers tried to curb college drinking by sharing the information that 40% of college freshmen end up with alcohol poisoning; but this only provoked freshmen to drink more because they figured everyone else was doing it. It’s all about context. “Providing information about the norm can result in more bad behavior,” says O’Brien. “You need to think carefully about what the driving mechanisms are behind a tool and how it needs to be adapted in a particular context.”





Consumers, for their part, are not particularly alarmed that their behavior is being tracked and manipulated. So many companies already spy on consumers to get us to buy more products that using these tools to help us save the environment seems downright noble. O’Brien tells me that people are often eager to change their behavior for the better, but don’t know how to begin. Opower receives a lot of positive feedback from customers who are grateful for the valuable new information in their home energy report. In Opower focus groups, participants often describe feeling overwhelmed because the whole concept of energy seems so abstract. Having tangible details about how their energy use measures up with their neighbors gives them a tangible sense of what they can feasibly do to keep pace. “We’re giving people tools to help them act in ways they want to act,” O’Brien says.