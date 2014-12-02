A Holiday Remembrance Of Artist Andrew Bucci

Andrew Bucci, the respected modern artist from Vicksburg, Mississippi, died on November 16, aged 92. His work has appeared in galleries across the U.S., including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and he’s received several arts awards.

I never met him.

Despite that, he played a huge part in every single Christmas holiday when I was growing up in Glasgow, Scotland.





“Bucci,” as he was always known in our house, was stationed in Prestwick, Scotland, during WWII. He was an airman and, as with many American personnel, a local family provided him with accommodation. He stayed with my great-grandmother and my grandmother when my mother was a young girl. He was a lieutenant but he hoped to be an artist.

He was stationed there for roughly a year. The war ended but he stayed lightly in touch in the way that people of that generation do so well. My mother grew up, got married, and had her own family. Christmas cards were exchanged every year but there was something very special about Bucci’s Christmas cards.

The first thing was they came in an airmail envelope with an American stamp–the excitement! All the way from America!

But it was what was inside that was the most thrilling, for every year Bucci sent a handmade card. His brightly colored, confident art was mesmerizing to me and that’s not all. Because every single year the card featured two key ingredients–the Holy Star and the Three Wise Men.