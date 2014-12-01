After Last Week’s Hack, Unreleased Sony PIctures Films Leak To Torrent Sites

The big Sony Pictures data breach from last week , which saw the studio’s computer network taken over by a collective calling themselves the “Guardians of Peace,” or #GOP (more on this in a bit), is looking more and more like an inside job . And it looks like the mess is only getting messier.

To recap: The #GOP is threatening to release sensitive employee information—including passports, visas, and Outlook inboxes of famous actors—if its demands are not met. But over the past few days, according to TorrentFreak, a slew of unreleased Sony Pictures movies have already leaked onto torrent sites, including DVD-quality rips of Annie, Fury, and Still Alice. It’s not clear if the sudden appearance of the films is related to the security meltdown, per se. But Fury, which stars Brad Pitt, has a watermark clearly stating that it is the “property of Sony Pictures.”

While #GOP claims it is behind the hack, the loose-knit band of troublemakers could be an elaborate ruse. Re/code reports that the “service disruption” could be the work of hackers based in China working on behalf of North Korea.

Vanity Fair notes that the hermit kingdom took issue with James Franco and Seth Rogen’s upcoming Sony Pictures comedy The Interview, which saw the duo tasked with assassinating Kim Jong-un. In June, Pyongyang declared the film “an act of war,” and now Sony says it is looking into North Korea as a possible culprit.