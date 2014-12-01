The Cost of Christmas Creeps Up To $27,673.21, As the Popularity Of “The 12 Days Of Christmas” Plummets

For 30 years wealth management company PNC has released its Christmas Price Index , a festive checkup on the economy that mirrors the Consumer Price Index based on the holiday tune “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Over the decades the Index has served as an educational tool to help middle school students understand the principles of economics with the assistance of the beloved holiday classic. But what happens when that classic isn’t so beloved anymore?

This is what PNC was forced to contemplate this year as “The 12 Days of Christmas” plummeted to #98 on Billboard’s top 100 Christmas chart. If kids these days don’t like–or even know of–this song, how can they make sense of the market forces that caused a 71.4% increase in the price of six geese a-laying?

“When we discovered that ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ was slipping into obscurity, it sparked both the creative idea and a sense of obligation to make the song important to people again,” says Kerry Keenan, chief creative officer at Deutsch NY, the agency behind PNC’s creative and interactive CPI projects for the last several years. “The success of the Christmas Price Index depends on the success of the song. If kids don’t relate to the song or have never heard it before, they are less likely to care about what the gifts cost and how those costs are affected by inflation.”

The solution came through music. If the song was losing its resonance, the 2014 Christmas Price Index would aim to make it popular once again. But with such disparate and diverse trends in music these days, the musical solution needed to be just as varied. With “The Great Carol Comeback,” Deutsch re-imagined each of the 12 gifts in a modern and musical context.





The first gift is conveyed as an interactive storybook wherein a solitary yet tech-savvy partridge goes in search of his lost gadgets after a storm sweeps away his pear tree, along with his sound system, his virtual reality gear and gaming equipment. Two turtledoves offer up a dubstep version of the carol, and the three French hens are imagined as a hair-raising hair metal band. On a more lo-fi tip, a high-pitch tune is spun out of five gold-rimmed glasses, and eight maids-a-milking create music through well-timed tugs of the teats because we all know that milk hitting a tin pail can be simply symphonic.

“Based on the way kids consume media today we didn’t see one straight message–‘Hey, pay attention to this classic carol’–as doing the trick,” says Keenan. “So we created 12 totally unique pieces of content, each born out of one of the 12 gifts in the song, and thus 12 opportunities to connect and bring the song back into the hearts and minds of people. At least one of the 12 will hook you, bring you in to explore the whole experience, and then get you to share it.”