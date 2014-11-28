The Millennium Falcon Flies Again In The First Trailer For “Star Wars VII”

It was only less than a month ago that we all took in the name of the new Star Wars movie together. Now we have the first trailer to pick apart like so many Thanksgiving leftovers.





We already knew that JJ Abrams, perhaps the person in the world best equipped to deliver a satisfying Star Wars movie, was filming out in the desert, so it should be no surprise that we open on sand dunes. After a startled-looking John Boyega (so great in Attack the Block) jumps into view, the turbo-boosters on this trailer kick in and take us into hyperdrive. In the painfully short minute that follows, we see a cross-shaped red lightsaber (possibly belonging to Adam Driver’s mysterious, unseen villain?), a new robot that may threaten to usurp R2-D2’s place in our hearts, and crucially, the Millennium Falcon just ripping it up against some TIE-Fighters like you’ve been waiting to see for so long.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, possibly the most anticipated movie of all time, opens December 15th next year. Which is probably why this trailer is so light on details. But don’t worry, there’s a slight chance you’ll be hearing more about this one in the months to come.

Below are some highlights of the trailer in video loops…















