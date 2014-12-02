What You Need To Create Stellar Teams Within Your Company

I recently read that a cup of brewed coffee is only 4% coffee–the rest is water. When I read this, it struck me that such a small fraction could determine the essence of something and how it operates.

I work in Silicon Valley, where it’s extremely common for companies to prioritize the cultural fit of job candidates as highly as their skill set. But while many leaders believe if you hire only A-players, then you should end up with an A-team, this isn’t always the case.

The idea that all superstar performers will create unprecedented excellence at your company is actually a myth for a couple reasons:

Motivated by credit, praise, promotions, and raises, Superstar employees are often amazing individual contributors. But they are not always amazing to work with.

When multiple A-listers are on one team, unless the culture aggressively fosters collaboration and cooperation, they can become competitive with each other, hoard resources, and spend way too much time focusing on what each other is doing, versus focusing on beating your company’s actual competitors in the marketplace.

Who we perceive to be the star players are often people with years of experience or amazing credentials, people who have the ability to beautifully articulate well-designed strategies, and people who present a polished and persuasive persona in the interview room. But we often don’t prioritize someone’s ability to perform the routine or granular tasks that actually need to get done on a daily basis for your team to succeed.

If we are serious about creating A-teams across our organizations, leaders must make sure we’re clear on the hard and soft skills every role requires and the sort of people who will enjoy and thrive on a particular role’s daily tasks.