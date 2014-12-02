Two Vital Steps For Fixing Your Employee Engagement Problem

Recently I was working with a Chief Human Resources Officer from a large Fortune 500 company and, a little frustrated, she asked me for some ideas around employee engagement. Not surprisingly, this is a topic that has come up quite frequently as I’ve spoken with executives around the world.

Last year, Gallup released a report showing that seven out of 10 workers in America are either not engaged or are actively disengaged in their work. So why do companies care if their employees are engaged? According to Gallup, “companies with engaged workforces have higher earnings per share (EPS) and seem to have recovered from the recession at a faster rate.”

While it’s clear to see why every company should have a focus on employee engagement, it’s easier said than done. Research group Bersin reported that organizations spend some $720 million per year on employee engagement, and yet a Harvard Business Review survey found that only 24% of executives feel their employees are highly engaged. That’s a lot of money being spent with little results. So what’s broken?

Millions are being spent to help employees feel valued, from year-end bonuses to frozen eggs. But what if companies focused more on helping employees create value?

Your most engaged employees think and act like owners of the business. And if you do the following two things really well, then you’ll be on the right path to creating an engaged workforce that wins in the marketplace.

One of my favorite TED Talks is by Simon Sinek on how great leaders inspire action. He makes the case that all great leaders “start with ‘Why,’” which is the purpose or belief behind the actions we take. Stephen R. Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, promoted the same idea with his habit of beginning with the end in mind. While this isn’t a new idea, it was certainly sidelined during the global financial crisis.

When employees are connected to the company’s mission on an individual level, they feel inspired and motivated to go to work in the morning. Challenges that arise at work are handled with a much different attitude, because that underlying purpose brings those obstacles into perspective.