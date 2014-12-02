Why Energy Management Matters More Than Time Management

In the quest for greater productivity, many of us seek out ways to squeeze more out of the 168 hours we have in each week. But we all know that some of those hours are more productive than others.

The key to getting more out of our time is to manage our energy, says business consultant Flip Brown, founder of Burlington, Vermont-based Business Culture Consultants, and author of Balanced Effectiveness at Work: How to Enjoy the Fruits of Your Labor Without Driving Yourself Nuts.

“We can choose to think of time as this static, fixed thing,” Brown says. “We all have the experience that when we go to the doctor’s office, each minute can be excruciating. But, for example, when I’m out snowboarding on untracked powder, time is magically suspended. Most of us have certain time of the day and certain tasks that feel effortless.”

Find ways that help you get your energy back, and then integrate them throughout the day.

The difference has to do with our energy and enthusiasm rather than the amount of time we have, he says. When we get in touch with our natural energy rhythms and the tasks, routines, and people that energize us, then we can bump up our productivity significantly, while also increasing our satisfaction in our work.

Here’s how to get a better handle on managing your energy.

If you’ve ever felt dejected just looking at your to-do list first thing in the morning, then you’re likely sapping your energy before you even start your day.