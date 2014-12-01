The Bay Area’s Insane Rents, Mapped

If you have dreams of moving to the Bay Area but need another harsh reminder that it’s only affordable for millionaire tech bros, this infographic visualizing the rental prices of one-bedroom apartments off BART is for you. Part of what’s driving up these prices is the limited reach of BART, the region’s local metro, around the Bay Area. The map is as much an indictment of public transportation in the Bay as it is of rent inflation.

To create the map, real estate app firm RadPad looked at more than 17,000 one-bedroom apartments within a half-mile radius of each BART stop. This gave them the median price for that stop. They then plotted this data along a colorful map of BART stops, decorated with cartoon Redwood Trees and a cheery Golden Gate Bridge. It reveals where you’ll have to live to find an affordable one-bedroom apartment (answer: move back to your parents’ basement).

If you want to live on the Peninsula, the map shows you probably won’t find a one-bedroom for less than $1,700 a month, and that’s if you’re willing to commute from South San Francisco or Daly City with people heading to and from the airport. It’s not as easy as it once was to “just move to Oakland,” as gentrification is driving up rents there, too–although RadPad reports “you can find deals near the Coliseum ($1,458/mo) or Bay Fair (close to the Bayfair Center) at about $1,199/mo.”

