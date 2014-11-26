Durex Encourages Viewers To Peek Behind Closed Doors With Synchronized Dual-Screen Film

A new mobile app from Durex allows users to see what’s really going on behind closed doors via synchronized dual-screen film launching in the UK this week.

The Durex Explore app was created by Havas London to deliver beyond-ad content–some of which might not have been appropriate for broadcast TV.

All viewers have to do to see an alternative, synchronized perspective on the Durex ad’s action is point their mobile or tablet at the screen on which it is playing, explains Michael Olaye, the agency’s head of technology and innovation.

The app uses a mobile device’s camera and microphone to detect not just that the ad is playing on a nearby screen but to precisely sync the mobile screen to the exact corresponding point in the original video–a first, the agency claims.

“The idea behind this was to get people to explore different aspects of their sex life,” says Alasdair Graham, Havas’ global executive creative director for Durex’s owner, RB.

“Because of films and advertising, great sex is sometimes seen as something for someone else–beautiful people and sexual athletes. This campaign is about saying: exploring your sex life is something for everybody.”

The campaign was conceived to promote the brand’s first, dedicated UK e-commerce site and encourage people to be more confident about experimenting with products, including sex toys.