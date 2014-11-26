Watch Popular Thanksgiving Dishes Explode Via Century 21’s “Thanksblasting” Project

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a holiday about family and togetherness–not cold-hearted competition. But Century 21 knows that families take their Thanksgiving dinner traditions seriously. There isn’t room on the table for both homemade cranberry sauce and the canned stuff. Recently, the company polled social followers to find out exactly which Thanksgiving foods won the prize of most popular. And then, along with agency Mullen, they Thanksblasted the losers to oblivion. In each video spot, the foodstuffs are literally exploded into the air like confetti.