Sony Pictures Hack Allegedly An Inside Job

Earlier this week, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s computer network was hacked by a group calling itself “Guardians of Peace,” or #GOP. Employees attempting to log onto work computer stations and phone systems or access company email on mobile devices were rebuffed, and those on computers were instead met with the image of a CGI skeleton threatening the company with the release of secrets and top secrets (image courtesy of The Next Web ).

Now details are emerging about how the breach took place, and what it is the group really wants from Sony.

A person claiming to be connected to the hack who goes by “lena” tells The Verge over email that “We Want equality [sic]. Sony doesn’t. It’s an upward battle.” The group reiterated its threat to release sensitive internal documents it stole from Sony:

Again, per The Verge:

“The note said that Sony was already aware of the group’s demands and that the group would release Sony’s “secrets and top secrets” if they did not comply by last night. That does not appear to have happened. Deadline reports that Sony’s computer systems remain down today across the globe.”

However, the most interesting tidbit from lena’s claims is that the security compromise was an inside job. Some of the hackers, or at least people they are in touch with, are allegedly employees of Sony. Further, the hackers gained physical access to the computer network. According to lena, “Sony doesn’t lock their doors, physically, so we worked with other staff with similar interests to get in.” This last bit of information is telling in the wake of the Reddit post that appeared to bring the news of the breach to the world. That post was allegedly authored by a former Sony employee (albeit one who sounds neutral about the hacking) who claims to have received the picture from a current employee. The thread also contains a supposed list of the documents that were stolen.

Officially, Sony has remained quiet on the issue, only updating their original statement regarding an IT investigation to note that Sony Pictures Entertainment was experiencing “a disruption” that the company was working to fix.