3 Simple Ways To Help Employees Advocate For Your Company

Employees are talking about your brand on social media–in fact, 50% of employees share about their company without any prompting.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are nearly 120 million full-time employees in the U.S. alone, meaning 60 million full-time employees choose to talk about their employer online.

The good news is that their message is overwhelmingly positive; the bad news is that all this employee advocacy is happening beyond your awareness. Employees share about your company on social media without training or any guidance on brand-safe content.

According to global law firm Proskauer’s “Social Media in the Workplace: Around the World 3.0” survey, 90% of companies now use social media for business purposes–up 30% from a year ago. However, many business leaders are uneasy about asking employees to help attract new employees and new customers on social media. Businesses are stuck in this contradiction because they fear what employees will tell the world.

When huge brands like Dell, IBM, Adobe, Pepsi, and MasterCard have thousands of employees who have been trained to share brand-safe content, it’s clear this cognitive dissonance can be resolved. The key is to understanding why employees would advocate for the company. What’s in it for them? How do you make it feel natural for them to advocate? How can you motivate them to do it well?

It’s important employees first understand what the company stands for. All your people want to find fulfillment in their work and want their contributions make a difference in the world.

However, the average American worker knows shockingly little about the companies he or she works for. According to Gallup’s 2013 State of the Global Workplace, just 41% of U.S. employees know what their company stands for and what makes its brand different from competitors’ brands.