10 Reasons Bosses Should Attend The Company Holiday Party

With a little engagement, this year’s holiday party can be rewarding for you and your employees.

But for executives especially, the investment in a company social event is like a raffle–you must be present to win.

If you chose to hold a company holiday party, the assumption is that you want to do something special with your employees–otherwise your funds would be better spent on providing a free turkey for Thanksgiving or simply buying every employee a gift.

Here are 10 reasons why you should make an appearance:

Employee engagement is the Holy Grail for top performance. If you want employees to feel like your company is more than just a place to pick up paycheck, you need to find every way to engage them–and at every opportunity. Company social functions provide an excellent forum to demonstrate that the company is more than just a machine.

Everything you do (or fail to do) is closely observed by your team. If you don’t think the party is important, down-the-line managers and their employees certainly won’t. An event without leaders is a missed opportunity.

Company social events can provide both formal and informal opportunities to recognize employees and their contribution. Whether it’s handing out a trophy in front of the entire organization or simply highlighting someone’s achievements during a casual conversation in front of his family, the opportunity to recognize employees is a valuable part of any company event.