Why Job Hopping Is Losing Its Negative Stigma

Once upon a time, staying in a job for less than a year carried a huge stigma. Job hopping raised a red flag to future employers that you weren’t serious.

Some professionals still believe this. A new survey out from PayScale and Millennial Branding finds that 41% of baby boomers believe that people should stay in their jobs for at least five years before looking for a new role. Another 21% say between four and five years.

But among people born between 1982 and 2002, a full 26% believe that you should start looking for something new before a year is up. Only 13% say more than five years.

Why the difference? Young people tend to believe that loyalty is a two-way street. “Especially in this economy, things that demonstrated loyalty from an employer to an employee are disappearing,” says Lydia Frank, director of editorial and marketing at PayScale in Seattle. “There’s just not this sense in the job market that your employer is necessarily going to take care of you.”

As a result, people have become more focused on ensuring they’re making the best choices for their individual career, she adds.

Moving jobs relatively frequently at the start of your career has some real upsides. First, few people know what they want to be when they grow up these days. Trying different jobs–or even industries–early on can help you find the right fit.

Second, even if you do know what you want to do with your life, the economy has been tepid for young people since the economic crash of 2008. Many twentysomethings have not been able to start out where they wished.