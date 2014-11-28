Productivity Secrets, Origin Stories, And Science-Backed Burnout Remedies: The Top Leadership Stories For November

This month, we broke old habits online, built new ones that took us offline (and into the gym), and learned the embrace a little noise.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for November.





Remember the good ‘ol days, when simply being in the same home room or after school club meant you had a built-in social circle? A few relocations and career changes later, making friends gets complicated. We walk you through building relationships outside of work-based Gchats, and into the real world–where friendships are made.





We’re all guilty of some of these mistakes–a vague status or whining subtweet, an overshare–but that doesn’t make your followers less annoyed. Step away from the retweet button and check your habits, here.





We won’t recommend you keep their insanely busy schedules, or hand out your personal email to customers. But if these people can run billion-dollar startups and become households names, they must be onto something. See behind the scenes of their daily lives.





Getting fit makes us more confident and healthier, but what does it do to our brains? Even small doses change our brains’ structures, making us faster, smarter, stronger… you get the idea.





You think your desk is bad? You should see how cluttered your mind is! Take a deep breathe, visualize distraction-free bliss, and then make it happen with these tips on hitting the mental reset button.