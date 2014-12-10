This Robot Is Eager To Be Your Loyal Servant

We’re getting closer to having robot assistants that can truly do our bidding.

Cubic, a new AI device, can tell you what to wear in the morning, read you emails in the car, turn on the lights before you get home, and order delivery–all by integrating with every imaginable wearable tech, mobile app, and Internet-connected device. It can also have a real conversation with you and even tell you jokes.

The device took inspiration from Iron Man’s digital butler, J.A.R.V.I.S.

“J.A.R.V.I.S. is proactive and has charisma,” says Cubic CEO Yuriy Burov. “J.A.R.V.I.S. is also omnipresent and a loyal digital servant. These characteristics of a true friend, who will remain loyal and helpful, led us to creation of Cubic.”

Here it is in action, in a short conversation:

At home, the robot lives in a small cube that can have a conversation from up to 25 feet away. As you cook, you can ask it to look up recipes, tell how many calories you burned via FitBit, or have it order extra ingredients. It can also adjust the lighting and temperature, lock the doors, put on some music, and text a friend, without you ever having to push a button or fiddle with an app on your phone.

The system also comes with a portable gadget that clips on to clothing, so it can keep working while you’re away from home–tweeting while you walk somewhere, reminding you where you parked your car, and turning on the heat before you get home.