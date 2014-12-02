advertisement
Why Snapchat Is The Greatest New Storytelling Tool

By Sandra Pasquariello1 minute Read

There was a time when Casey Neistat thought Snapchat was only good for teenagers with saucy images to text. No longer. Now the filmmaker and YouTube star is utilizing the ephemeral content platform as a fresh way to tell stories that last.

