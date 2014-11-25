Walmart’s Chief Merchandising Officer Leaves Company Days Before Black Friday

Walmart’s chief U.S. merchandising officer, Duncan Mac Naughton, has left his position of three years to pursue new opportunities, the big-box retailer announced in a statement on Tuesday. Sources close to the situation told Reuters that the news was not a shock after Naughton was passed over for that unit’s top job in favor of current top merchandising executive officer Greg Foran.

Rather than name an immediate replacement, CEO Doug McMillon says a group of executives specializing in a number of different aspects of merchandising operations will report directly to Foran.

The timing of the news is somewhat off as retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season. Naughton himself only two weeks ago announced the company’s Black Friday promotions plans—five days of deals instead of solely focusing on Black Friday, with a smattering of promotions staggered out over those five days.

Walmart says it is confident that individual store managers have the resources to carry out the necessary plans for the start of shopping season.