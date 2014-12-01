Now You Can Buy Your Thin Mints Online, As The Girl Scouts Undertake A Tech Overhaul

A lot of snacky people, then, are going to be in luck this year. The largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the world is finally entering the world of e-commerce.

This cookie season, the Girl Scouts of the USA is launching a national online cookie selling platform that will allow girls to set up their own personalized online sales pages (with video), take online orders that allow for direct shipping to the customer, and generally reach a larger audience. The change won’t (necessarily) mean the end of door-to-door sales, however: They’ve also created a mobile app so girls can process orders on their mobile devices.





The Digital Cookie initiative, as the Girl Scouts call it, is one part of a large what CEO Anna Maria Chávez says is a multi-year “tech renaissance” at the 100-year-old organization. Other new or recent programs include online and mobile software and toolkits for recruiting, signing-up and training both new adult volunteers and members, as well as a national web platform that will unite the online branding of all 112 semi-autonomous Girl Scout councils around the nation.

“It’s really a case study … of how to take a century-old iconic brand and make it relevant and customer-focused while maintaining traditional values,” Chávez says.

The tech focus comes as the Girl Scouts seek to reverse a decade-long decline in membership that the group attributes to the effects of 2008 financial crisis as well as the increased competition for any young girl’s attention. In the last fiscal year alone, the organization lost 400,000 girl and adult members nationwide, dropping from 3.2 million to 2.8 million total members. At a peak in 2003, the organization had about 4 million members and 312 local and regional councils.

There is still demand to become a Girl Scout. Chávez says the organization has a wait list of 30,000 girls who want to sign-up, but not enough adult volunteer troop leaders in their areas to accommodate them, and so the national organization is trying to make it easier for those volunteers to participate. As it was, the process of going to a school cafeteria and raising your hand to volunteer hadn’t changed in 50 years. Much of the current infrastructure for troop leader volunteers involves paper forms and in-person trainings that may only happen on occasional weekends and require travel; on-boarding new volunteers, a process that includes background security checks, could take as long as two months. Now it can take as little as 70 minutes.