advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Watch These 5th-Grade Girls Send A GoPro Into Space

Watch These 5th-Grade Girls Send A GoPro Into Space
By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

For years, enterprising students have been launching GoPro cameras into space and posting the results online. The most recent group of students to send a GoPro skyward comes from The Baldwin School, an all-girls school in Pennsylvania.

One of 10 schools chosen by edtech company Instructure to get a space kit, the Baldwin School received a GoPro, a Spot Tracker (for GPS location), a flight computer, a 600-gallon balloon, and a parachute to help the GoPro make a soft landing on Earth. Eight hours after launch, the GoPro landed in nearby New Jersey.

The video is mesmerizing:

The school’s fifth-grade students generated more than 700 pages of data during the GoPro’s 80 mile flight, tracking atmosphere temperature, pressure, and weather patterns, among other things.

Not bad for a day at school.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life