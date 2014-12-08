Watch These 5th-Grade Girls Send A GoPro Into Space

For years , enterprising students have been launching GoPro cameras into space and posting the results online. The most recent group of students to send a GoPro skyward comes from The Baldwin School, an all-girls school in Pennsylvania.

One of 10 schools chosen by edtech company Instructure to get a space kit, the Baldwin School received a GoPro, a Spot Tracker (for GPS location), a flight computer, a 600-gallon balloon, and a parachute to help the GoPro make a soft landing on Earth. Eight hours after launch, the GoPro landed in nearby New Jersey.

The video is mesmerizing:

The school’s fifth-grade students generated more than 700 pages of data during the GoPro’s 80 mile flight, tracking atmosphere temperature, pressure, and weather patterns, among other things.

Not bad for a day at school.