Which Thanksgiving Recipe Is Your State Googling?

When was the last time you had frog eye salad, spinach Maria, or funeral potatoes? If you’re not familiar with those dishes, chances are you haven’t had a Thanksgiving dinner in Idaho, Nevada, Tennessee, or Utah, where those dishes are regular features at some families’ tables. American culinary creations are as regionally specific as slang, and similar to how the myriad ways Americans speak has been mapped , now Thanksgiving sides have a state-by-state map, too. Using data from over 10 years’ worth of Google searches, the New York Times has identified the most distinct Thanksgiving recipes searches for each of the 50 United States.

The Times‘s Upshot blog presents the findings with a slight disclaimer:

You should not interpret the dishes here as the most iconic Thanksgiving recipes in each state, or even a state’s favorite dish. It’s possible that some dishes are so central to a state’s culture that people there don’t need to search for them on the web, for instance.

The post continues noting that while it’s not a perfect system, “Google searching can be a meaningful indictor of behavior and attitudes.” So, if you’re having Thanksgiving in Delaware—tied with South Dakota for “turducken” searches—this year, you’ve got a pretty good shot at snagging some pretzel salad come dessert time.

Did your favorite, off-the-beaten-path Thanksgiving dish make the cut? Head over to The Upshot for the complete results and a map of all the findings. Bon appetit.