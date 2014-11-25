Tumblr Launches “Sponsored App” Ads To Cash In On Mobile Installs

If imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery, then Facebook and Twitter might be all aglow after Tumblr announced it is following the two social giants into a type of mobile advertising most call “app install ads.”

The new mobile-only ads, which debuted Tuesday on Tumblr’s dashboard, are called “Tumblr Sponsored Apps.” Each ad displays creative content about an app or game with an install button that takes users directly to Google Play or the App Store. Starting now, users can expect to see ads from game developers such as Gree (Knights & Dragons), Big Fish (Gummy Drop), and TwoDots, among others.

Unlike Facebook and Twitter’s app ads, however, Tumblr’s look more like sponsored blog posts and have very few restrictions when it comes to formatting, which allows advertisers to use gifs and photosets. “The sky’s the limit in terms of creative,” Max Sebela, Tumblr’s creative strategy manager told TechCrunch.

Thanks to Tumblr’s impressive growth, Yahoo predicted it would bring $100 million in advertising revenue for 2015. It was also reported today that Tumblr has surpassed competitors like Snapchat and Pinterest as the fastest-growing social platform.) But why advertise apps on mobile? Tumblr knows its audience. According to comScore data reported by TechCrunch, Tumblr users who have gaming apps installed “consume five times more content on Tumblr than on the average website.”