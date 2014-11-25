The “Jurassic World” Theme Park Has a Serious Dinosaur Problem And You Won’t Believe What Happens Next





Following last week’s unveiling of a viral site promoting the film, Universal has released its first full-length trailer, and with it a look at the dinosaurs that will be haunting the dreams of young people next summer. As we learned from the site last week, there’s a possibility that wooly mammoths will be featured in the movie. What we now know is that those fuzzy pals will be accompanied by other genetically modified hybrid dinosaurs, including some enormous sea creature that gobbles up an entire shark whole.





Plot details are mostly kept scant, but it does seem as though some new intelligent killer dinos get loose and unleash hell, the island is evacuated but not soon enough, Bryce Dallas Howard plays God and pays the price, and Chris Pratt gets pursued by velociraptors on a motorcycle. Well, Pratt’s the one on a motorcycle, not the raptors. They’re probably saving that effect for the next movie.





Jurassic World opens on June 12, 2015. Yabba dabba doo.