Watch A Cute Video Of A Monkey And A Dog Playing In The Street–Shot By Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky’s latest film–this year’s Noah–only earned him a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes. An unearthed little gem that the visionary filmmaker behind Pi, Requiem For A Dream, The Wrestler, and Black Swan shot in 2006, however, gets a 100% score on the coveted “awww, look at those little guys” scale.

Talking to Vulture at the Humane Society’s gala in New York this week (where he was honored for only using CGI animals in Noah), Aronofsky revealed that he did make one film using real animals: a 90-second impromptu handheld street video that he took and uploaded to YouTube in 2006, featuring an adorable black lab and a monkey playfully wrestling in the street. While Aronofsky’s trademark visual style is absent from this particular work–presumably because he just stumbled upon the monkey and dog playing together, and like anyone with a camera and a heart would, immediately began recording it on whatever device he had handy–it’s nonetheless immediately the most heartwarming piece in the filmmaker’s oeuvre (if only because the rest of his work is pretty bleak).





Vulture tracked down the video to YouTube, which is on the account of some guy named “Nathan Buttle.” We’ve got no idea who that is, but the images in the video correspond to Aronofsky’s description of it to Vulture, so it seems legit. Meanwhile, Aronofsky’s next film remains unannounced, but if he wants to revisit the “randomly captured footage of animals doing adorable things” genre, he’s clearly got a knack for it.