The Look On This Little Girl’s Face Explains Exactly Why This Sexist Sign Was Pulled

Young girls like Marvel Comics and impulse-buy products too. At least that’s the undeniable message that came from a tweeted photo whose viral journey forced a company to change its promotional strategy.

Supermarket chain Tesco had been marketing a Marvel alarm clock as being a “fun gift for boys.” When a superhero-loving little girl named Maggie grew incensed at being left out of that target demo, she made the below face and Twitter resoundingly agreed with her. As a result of the thousands of tweets that followed, Tesco is now removing the signage from all its stores.

While some might find this sign innocuous, it’s part and parcel of the exclusionary vibe that surrounds the comics industry and promotes the kind of culture in which gamergate could happen. Vocal outcries like this one are a progressive step toward a future where girls aren’t told what they’re supposed to be into—as though decreed by the Hogwarts sorting hat. (As of now, girls aren’t discouraged from liking the Harry Potter books.)