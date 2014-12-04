If You Want Your Brand To Succeed, Make It Aspirational, Not Inspirational

Years ago, you probably expressed your identity by tearing pages from magazines and gluing them onto poster board. You spent hours on that poster to make it reflect who you thought you were, who you wanted to become. Later, you perhaps toiled over your oh-so-clever Hotmail moniker. And, just last week, you changed your Facebook background to show where you’re headed next.

Editor’s Note This is the second piece in a series on turning companies into movements. The first story is available here.

Our sense of ourselves is constantly evolving, but the path we’re pursuing rarely changes. This consistent direction is our aspirational identity. Career ladders, job titles or hobbies may have influence, but our aspirations are so profoundly connected to our identities that they show up no matter the context.

These aspirational identities are more important than ever as the millennial generation claims its place in the economy. There is plenty of press about millennials being selfish in their hipster-minimalist consumer values, but I’d say they are instead asking for validation of their aspirations. This means organizations must push past inspiring slogans and key into customers’ aspirational identities.





Let me pause to be clear about the difference between inspiration and aspiration and why it matters so much. People who are inspired are temporarily stimulated to do or feel something (Pinterest activates audience via inspiration.) Aspiration, on the other hand, involves striving in a long-lasting and meaningful way to achieve or become something in particular.

In a recent piece on Co.Exist, I suggested that Tesla Motors should adopt a movement-making strategy in place of traditional marketing campaigns. Step one in a movement strategy is to establish the goal that a company and its community share. The goal Tesla shares with its community is the emergence of a post-Detroit American car industry.

After decades of marketers using this tactic, inspiration fatigue has set in. You’re never really going to “Be Like Mike.”

Step two in a movement strategy is to create clear, specifically aspirational roles for the community. The ability to influence car design enables Tesla’s customers to fulfill their aspirational identities of “co-innovator” or “co-curator” again and again. Activating aspirational identity is critical to movement making because single actions, “likes” or “pins” aren’t enough to create lasting change.

Brand leaders in the ʼ90s inspired customers to purchase, transact, or to act through inspirational celebrities. Consider Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss in their Calvin Klein Jeans, or Michael Jordan and Mary Lou Retton inviting you to become a champion just like them. That message sold a lot of Wheaties. But after decades of marketers using this tactic, inspiration fatigue has set in. You’re never really going to “Be Like Mike.”