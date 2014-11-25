Coke Uses Milk-Clad Pinups In Its Milk Ads (And Yes, Coke Is Selling Milk Now)

Apparently none of the executives at Coca-Cola were aware that this is what happens when you mix milk with Coke. The soft drink giant is currently in the midst of launching a line of premium milk, along with a curious set of ads for it.





Coke is touting Fairlife as a “premium” milk product–it has 50% more protein, 30% more calcium and 50% less sugar than regular milk. Loyal readers of Co.Create will recognize the ads for Fairlife from a series of pin-up images that debuted in October 2013. The ads, which debuted earlier this year, use the same images created by London-based artist Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz, who has a knack for photographing women covered in milk. The ads for the lactose-free milk use the same studied vintage pin-up calendar style, and seem oddly poised to make users thirsty, but not in the way that can be sated by dairy. The message is clear: this ain’t your mother’s milk. (It’s literally twice as expensive.)

Watch a video from a dairy farmer promoting Fairlife below.