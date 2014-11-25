Apple Hits $700 Billion Market Cap—A New Record

Apple’s last market cap peak was in September 2012, when it hit $658 billion. The last few years saw AAPL dip until June, when the company seemingly bowed to outside pressure and split its stock .

After two years Apple has broken ground with a new high—a $702 billion market cap at $120 per share. It’s a new record, sure, but as CNBC points out, when adjusted for inflation, Microsoft was estimated to be worth nearly $874 billion at its peak in 1999.





Nevertheless, investors are as optimistic as ever. Samsung’s phone sales are struggling. And demand for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus is riding high going into the holidays.

In September a cast of Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, unloaded $143 million in stock. How long until Apple becomes the world’s first trillion-dollar company?