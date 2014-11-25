Apple Hits $700 Billion Market Cap—A New Record

Apple’s last market cap peak was in September 2012, when it hit $658 billion. The last few years saw AAPL dip until June, when the company seemingly bowed to outside pressure and split its stock.
After two years Apple has broken ground with a new high—a $702 billion market cap at $120 per share. It’s a new record, sure, but as CNBC points out, when adjusted for inflation, Microsoft was estimated to be worth nearly $874 billion at its peak in 1999.
Nevertheless, investors are as optimistic as ever. Samsung’s phone sales are struggling. And demand for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus is riding high going into the holidays.
In September a cast of Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, unloaded $143 million in stock. How long until Apple becomes the world’s first trillion-dollar company?