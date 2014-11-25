advertisement
Google Launches Tool To Help You Stay “A Step Ahead” Of Hackers
[Photo: Flikr user shay sowden]
By Peter Wade1 minute Read

This week Google released a new security tool it hopes will help users “stay a step ahead of any bad guys,” Eran Feigenbaum, director of security for Google Work, wrote in a blog post.

The tool, called the Devices & Activity dashboard, shows a list of devices currently logged into your Google account that have been active within the past 28 days. If you see anything suspicious, like an unauthorized computer, Google will let you easily change your password and account name from the new dashboard.

Image: via Google

This is one of many steps Google has taken to make data on the web more secure. The company has also tweaked its algorithm to favor encrypted sites.

Considering the increased focus on data security and concerns about hacking, a tool like this is useful. However, it bears repeating that if you want to increase the security of your online accounts, you should activate two-step verification.

