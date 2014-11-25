Your New Steve Jobs Is… Michael Fassbender

Universal picked up the pieces of Aaron Sorkin’s much-ballyhooed Steve Jobs biopic after Sony Pictures dropped it last week . And according to the Hollywood Reporter , it looks like it found its star: The dude who played Magneto.

Michael Fassbender is reportedly set to be cast as the mercurial Apple cofounder. The film, based off Walter Isaacson’s 2011 biography Steve Jobs, will be directed by Trainspotting’s Danny Boyle while Sorkin will handle scripting duties. Seth Rogen is reportedly in the mix to play Steve Wozniak.

Christian Bale was originally one of the first big names floated out there to be cast as Jobs, but he turned the role “after much deliberation and conflicted feelings.”

Fassbender is an interesting choice, having tackled roles ranging from a broody, hearthrobby Mr. Rochester in Jane Eyre to a broody, hearthrobby version of psychotherapist Carl Jung in A Dangerous Method. Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen, a frequent coconspirator, considers Fassbender to be one of the best “three or four actors” alive.

“There is no one like Michael out there right now,” says McQueen. “And there hasn’t been, for me, since Marlon Brando. There’s a fragility and a femininity to him, but also a masculinity that can translate. You’re not in awe of him. You’re part of him. He pulls you in.”

Sounds familiar.

What do you guys think about the Fassbender casting? Is he the right guy? Is there someone better? Let us know.