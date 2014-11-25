Amazon, U.K. Postal Service Join Forces For New Delivery System

Amazon is serious about holiday deliveries arriving on time. A week after it debuted free same-day delivery for Prime customers in the U.K., Amazon announced a partnership with Royal Mail that would add an additional 10,500 options to the retailer’s Pickup Location Program, bringing Amazon’s total number of pickup spots in the U.K. to over 16,000. Prime members will be able to ship items to these pickup locations for no additional fee, while non-Prime customers will have to pay First Class rates for their deliveries.

Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service already work in sync to make Sunday deliveries in about two dozen cities, and the two teamed up last summer in San Francisco for a trial of AmazonFresh, the company’s same-day grocery delivery service. The USPS is allowing Amazon to use its delivery trucks in the early-morning hours, when they are not otherwise in use, to deliver insulated tote bags filled with perishable food items. AmazonFresh began a 60-day trial run in August in San Francisco, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

