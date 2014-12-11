The Best Lighting Design Of 2014

Let there be lights: squeezable, color-changing lights, lights that track your sleep, lights that come disguised as Gummi Bears or giant pencils. These are just a few of the innovations in lighting design we came across in 2014. Some are aimed to make illumination smarter or more power-efficient; others just make it more fun.

The Fantasia lamps, from Italian design studio MID can turn nearly any baton-shaped item—broom handles, carrots, spoons—into a standing lamp. “The idea was to steal things from our daily life to create and animate other, different objects,” designer Lapo Germasi says. “To support itself, the family of Fantasia lamps steals the brooms from the storage closet, greens from our food reserves, screwdrivers from our home toolbox.” They range from about $113 to $312, here.

In addition to possibly being the world’s most sophisticated nightlight–with an ambient light sensor, a ring to adjust brightness, and the ability to set the hue to one of 16 million colors–the Leeo Smart Alert can protect your home when you’re away. It’s a plug-and-play accessory that will listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, alerting you and your emergency contacts if something goes wrong when you’re away from the house. To use it, just plug it into the wall, and connect it to your home Wi-Fi, setting it up through an iPhone or Android app. Get the Smart Alert here for $99.

The whimsical HB Lamp, designed by U.K. duo Michael & George, looks like nothing less than a giant pencil propped up in a corner, illuminating the room with its glowing eraser. The lead-colored cord snakes out of the pencil tip, running across the floorboards as if a naughty giant went and drew on the floor. It’s available here starting around $1,600.

At first, the candles look like super-sized Gummi Bears—so cute you could eat them. But when you light the wick and the wax melts down, a demon lurking inside rears its scorched aluminum head. They’re available here for $49.

Flos, the cutting-edge lighting manufacturer for which Italian designer Gino Sarfatti once worked, recently decided to modernize a series of his designs using LED technology. Flos revamped five lamps Sarfatti made between 1951 and 1971, challenging its designers to leave the lights’ physical and outward design intact while improving functionality. The resulting collection, Flos’s Re-lighting Gino Sarfatti Edition No.1, is available at the MoMA Store from $125 to $3,250.

The Drift, a smart lightbulb by Saffron, requires only your light switch to access its several modes. Flick the switch on and the LED light bulb will glow like any bulb you know. Flip the switch on twice, and you enter Midnight Mode, which gradually dims the light over the course of 37 minutes to lull you to sleep like a setting sun. Flip the switch three times, and you enter Moonlight Mode, which slowly dims the bulb but stops at a faint glow to serve as a nightlight. Buy it here for $29.