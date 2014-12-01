Holiday Greetings Etiquette, Decoded

James Hirschfeld, cofounder of Paperless Post, can pinpoint the exact moment we collectively started thinking about the holidays this year: It all started November 2nd, when daylight saving ended. “It’s like some sort of deep-seated animalistic instinct,” he says. “We see an incredible spike in traffic when daylight saving happens; it’s like it clicks in everyone’s minds subconsciously from one day to the next that the holidays are upon us.” And it’s true, it’s suddenly time to take care of important holiday business: making a Christmas list, finding the least awkward family photo for the annual newsletter, and buying stacks of greeting cards to send colleagues, business partners, and clients.

Sending holiday greetings in the workplace can be a tricky business, particularly as social norms are quickly changing. Have we reached the moment when we can send clients online greeting cards? Will an e-card look lame sandwiched between marketing emails for holiday sales? These are all good questions, but Hirschfeld says that we should start with underlying principles. “This is going to sound strange coming from a guy who’s in the business of selling greeting cards,” he says. “But the most important question to ask yourself is why you are sending a card in the first place. There is absolutely nothing worse than receiving a perfunctory greeting from a business.”

It has now become customary for businesspeople to send customers and corporate partners holiday greetings. In December, our mailboxes–both physical and digital–become clogged with cheerful, wintery messages from every company with which we transact. Hirschfeld says that if you want to stand out in the midst of all of this glitter and noise, your holiday greeting must be personal, original, and thoughtful–otherwise, it might be best not to even bother. “The last thing you want as a business is for your holiday card to be seen as spam or clutter,” says Hirschfeld.

Now is not the time to direct the recipient to your awesome new website redesign or post-Christmas sale.

The most important piece of advice Hirschfeld has to offer is to make sure that your holiday greeting comes from one particular person, rather than from the company as a whole. Nobody wants to see a generic card from an LLC, no matter how sparkly it is. If you are in charge of buying a card for your organization, be sure it is designed with a space for a company representative to include a personalized message. “It’s more of an operational burden, but it’s nice to establish that connection between the sender and the receiver,” says Hirschfeld. With the right execution, a holiday card can be a beautiful way to deepen relationships with customers and partners. If done poorly, it can feel like a tacky marketing ploy. “Now is not the time to direct the recipient to your awesome new website redesign or post-Christmas sale,” he says.

One of Paperless Post’s holiday cards

Hirschfeld tells me that Paperless Post itself sends out about 200 holiday greetings a year. “You’d think we would go crazy with our own holiday cards because we make them for a living,” he says. “But we are not interested in using the holidays as a lead generation opportunity.” Instead, Hirschfeld sends little holiday thank-you notes to business partners that he is grateful for: Cards go out to the company lawyer and accountant he speaks with every week, his investor’s assistant who gets him on the calendar even during busy times, the colleague’s wife who brings cupcakes into the office sometimes. “I see sending cards as a way for us to act like a family,” he says.

Oh, and he sends e-cards, rather than paper cards, although Paperless Post offers both options. Hirschfeld has seen more and more companies move to digital holiday invitations and greeting cards over the last couple of years, revealing a shift in the way that e-cards are perceived. At one time, online cards may have been seen as a cheaper and less thoughtful option, but today, as more and more business is conducted online, digital messages are on trend.

If you are deciding whether to go the paper or online route, Hirschfeld says you need to think carefully about what your brand stands for. “It really comes down to the values you represent as a company,” he says. For instance, a luxury goods company might want to convey their brand aesthetic by sending beautiful cards printed on thick cardstock. A nonprofit, on the other hand, may not want to invest a lot of money in purchasing physical cards because those funds come from the donors’ pockets; a more thoughtful approach would be to send a well designed e-card with a personalized message to each recipient. That said, an e-card will be competing with other holiday marketing messages in the recipient’s inbox, so there is more pressure to make the card’s message stand out. “When you move from the real world to online, you cannot communicate how much you appreciate the recipient through the sheer cost of the card, so the authenticity of the message matters more,” he says.