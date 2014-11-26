4 Simple Tricks To Get Your Creative Juices Flowing Again

We’ve all been there. Those days when the creative juices seem to flow more like a slow trickle than a rushing river. When brainstorms feel like rain dances trying to summon just one drop of inspiration.

In industries where creativity is your currency it can be daunting and unsettling, like a starting pitcher with a sudden case of the yips. The best way to avoid these creativity droughts is to have an arsenal of tools at the ready to break the dry spell and get you back in the zone.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it. Human nature inexorably pulls us toward routines and predictability, which are the antithesis of creativity. Here are some ways to shake things up and keep the fresh ideas flowing:

Sometimes when you start at a very high conceptual level it can be challenging to ground an idea in the specifics that bring it to life and make it real. Rather than spin in the clouds with an unwieldy goal, approach the challenge like an inventor.

Most inventors don’t start with the aim of revolutionizing their industry. Though many end up doing just that, starting at such a lofty place would have left them with nothing to do.

More often they begin with an idea to solve a specific problem, such as reducing impact from running, which leads to introducing a pair of running shoes to a waffle iron . . . you know the rest of the story.

When you feel stuck try to articulate at its simplest form: what is the problem you’re trying to solve?