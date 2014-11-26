3 Reasons Every Startup Should Consider An In-House PR Team

For many Fortune 500 companies, PR is a critical part of the business.

Whether it’s proactive or reactive communications, a great public relations team is able to protect the brand and help curate a story that clearly articulates the value and benefit of the business.

In many cases PR teams can be quite large using both internal and external agency resources. But if you are a startup, what’s the best approach?

While big companies need PR to protect the brand, startups need PR to help create it in the first place. We are living in a world where everything you create is part of your intellectual property. This includes products, but also the story of your business and how you tell it.

To protect your story, my recommendation to startups is to bring on a PR person early and build an in-house team around them.

Oftentimes perception is reality to consumers, perspective employees, and to current and perspective investors. It’s a critical part of the business and it’s something I will always over-invest in.

Here are three reasons why I feel every startup should invest in an in-house PR team early on.