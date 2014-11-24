Here Are Some Ideas For Rethinking Black Friday, Courtesy Of … A Bank

A dad and his two kids rise at the crack of dawn the day after Thanksgiving and pile into the car, hoping to beat the rush on Black Friday. One wouldn’t be out of line to assume that they are headed to the mall, but they drive past it and on to a very different holiday activity. “There are many ways to make the day after Thanksgiving meaningful. How will you spend your day?” a voiceover intones.

Titled “Black Bean Soup Friday,” the spot, created by Arnold Worldwide and directed by Steve Schinnerer of Boston-based content studio Minder, offers a refreshing take on what the day after Thanksgiving can be, going against the powerful tide of Black Friday messages coming from retailers who want to drive us into their stores–some even on Thanksgiving Day–to get our hands on the most-coveted Christmas toy of 2014 WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!!! or to buy flat-screen televisions at AMAZINGLY LOW PRICES!!!

Interestingly, the client behind “Black Bean Soup Friday” is a bank–Madrid-based Santander, now making inroads into the U.S. market, and the spot is part of a larger integrated campaign for Santander that includes online messaging promoting additional alternatives to Black Friday shopping involving tea parties, basketball games and Kung Fu movie marathons. People are encouraged to visit Santander’s Facebook page where they can weigh in about how they will spend Black Friday this year.





According to Accenture’s 2014 Holiday Shopping Survey of 500 Americans, 66% plan to shop on Black Friday, with 36% heading out to stores to make their purchases in person and 37% shopping online. This new campaign is part of a budding backlash against the Black Friday tradition of blind consumption.

