How To Run A Chinese Startup From Silicon Valley

Opening up an office in Silicon Valley made sense. PapayaMobile has been headquartered in Beijing since 2008, but we started to develop a growing client base in the U.S. If we planned to continue operating in the U.S., we needed a physical presence.

I didn’t realize that opening up an office on the other side of the planet would be the easiest part. The hardest part would be running it. Not only is distance an obstacle, but culture imposes barriers as well.

A problem often faced by Chinese firms is that it’s in our nature to be hands-on and top-down managers, which can impose barriers to succeeding in Western markets.

Although imposing directives and micromanaging teams in markets like South East Asia and the Middle East can still lead to successful market penetration, these regions are developing markets where companies can afford to exert their top-down influence and experiment with limited risk. When entering developed markets such as the U.S., the approach must be different, and it’s outside the comfort zone of most Chinese managers.

I spent several years working at Google in both the U.S. and China, so I decided to take a different approach than expected from Chinese companies to setting up shop abroad. Where the U.S. is concerned, there’s little room for error in a market so competitive and saturated. A few missteps could result in ultimately being forced out of the region by competitors.

Although I had some experience working in the Bay Area, I knew I needed to hire a U.S. general manager who had lived and worked in Silicon Valley. The hire needed to have on-the-ground experience and fit the qualities we were looking for: Entrepreneurial, an inside-out expert in the market, and a professional who could be trusted to execute and deliver results. This is someone who’s more knowledgeable and better connected to the target market than I am, with years of cultural and industry experience behind him.

Although you might expect that this person would be required to have prior knowledge of the China market and a fit culturally within our company, you’d be mistaken. This was actually our last concern.