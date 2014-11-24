Quick-Hit Wisdom From Y Combinator’s Female Startup Stories

Y Combinator announced today the launch of Female Founder Stories , a website compiling the experiences and wisdom of 40 of the incubator’s female alumni.

In an industry where harassment runs rampant and diversity statistics are grim, these women provide a frank assessment of their experience in the tech industry.

“We got an interesting variety of responses when we asked the women whether being a female was advantageous or disadvantageous in their roles as founders,” Y Combinator partner Jessica Livingston wrote on the company’s blog. “Some felt they had been harmed but as many felt it was an advantage. Interestingly, many said it got them attention for being unusual, and that they’d used this to their advantage.”

On the site, founders including Adora Cheung of Homejoy, Michelle Crosby of Wevorce, and Jessica Richman of uBiome, recount their early days, their time in Y Combinator, and what it’s like being a woman in Silicon Valley.

Here are some highlights; head over to FemaleFounderStories.com for more: