Slingbox-YouTube Deal Reboots The Live TV-Digital Experience

YouTube and Sling Media have partnered to bring a YouTube experience to Slingbox users watching live TV, Variety reports . The guide functions within SlingTV and Slingbox 500 devices will be upgraded to add a number of features that bring to life the potential for Internet-enabled smart TV. For example, Slingboxes will now include Audible Magic’s audio-fingerprinting technology to call up YouTube clips in the lower-third of the screen based on what it hears from the show a user is currently watching. That relevant clip can then be watched in up to 1080p resolution. The new guide also has a tab for trending YouTube videos as well as a standalone app to browse by category.

The deal is a promising development for the place-shifted-viewing pioneer, which has struggled to keep up with the popularity of cable-company DVRs and for YouTube, which has struggled over the years to figure out its connected-TV strategy. Read Fast Company‘s 2011 feature on YouTube for a look back at how the popular online video network has long wanted to be living-room relevant, and our 2014 feature on rebooting YouTube for a sense of how this news fits into its current strategy.

Here’s a video of the new guide in action.

